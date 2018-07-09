Imposing T20 cap on players, a good idea says CPL's Russell

WITH the increasing number of T20 leagues around the world, the game’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), is reportedly looking to enforce a three-league cap on players.

The majority of Full Members have given an in-principle nod to capping player participation to no more than three T20 leagues per year.

Both the chief executive committee (CEC) and the ICC Board have discussed the issue at the annual conference in Dublin over the weekend and a broad consensus has emerged that if players are allowed to participate in any number of leagues, it will start affecting international bilateral cricket.

To this end, Chief Operations Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell feels it will be a good idea, since in his opinion, there is too much leagues creeping up.

“First, I think it’s a good idea. I think there is too many leagues creeping up, and I think some of these Associate Members who are allowed to host league like Canada league…in my opinion they don’t own the rights to host those leagues because what you want is for the full member countries; obviously the West Indies been a major part of that, they should be hosting the best league in the world,” Russell said.

