Holder Leads Way As WI Whip Bangladesh

Captain Jason Holder believes that the West Indies were able to beat Bangladesh by 166 runs in the second Test and with it register a commanding 2-0 series victory at Sabina Park yesterday because they played good cricket.

The West Indies won the match on the third day after Bangladesh fell for 168 in their second innings. The tourists were set a victory target of 335. This was after the regional men were dismissed for a paltry 129 in their second innings after scoring an impressive 359 in their first. Bangladesh scored 149 in their first innings.

"It's great to see the guys come here at Sabina Park and play the cricket that we did," expressed Holder. "We didn't bat as well as we would have wanted to in the second innings, but credit to guys the way we came back in the second innings to bowl out Bangladesh. It's a great feeling."

West Indies who leapfrogged Bangladesh in the ICC Test rankings after the win, triumphed on the back of an outstanding bowling spell from Holder, who claimed five for 59 in the second innings, to end with career-best figures of 11 for 103 runs.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments