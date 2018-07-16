Zafar stars as clinical Knights lift Canada T20 title

Saad Bin Zafar's all-round efforts, Sheldon Cottrell and Fawad Ahmed's fine bowling performance, and a solid knock from Rassie van der Dussen helped Vancouver Knights lift the maiden Global T20 Canada title following a seven-wicket win over Cricket West Indies B team at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on Sunday (July 15). Having restricted CWI B to 145, Knights got over the line with 2.3 overs to spare.

Cottrell and Zafar did the early damage after Knights opted to bowl, reducing the Caribbean side to 30 for 3. Having managed only 37 in the first six overs, CWI B lost two more wickets after the powerplay to be reeling at 53 for 5. A 34-run stand for the sixth wicket between Kavem Hodge and Anthony Bramble aided in CWI B's recovery but it wasn't allowed to continue as Fawad struck in quick succession and finished with excellent figures of 3 for 24 from his four overs.

