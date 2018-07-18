First home series win for skipper Jason Holder

From the outset, Windies knew a 2-0 victory would afford them the opportunity to overtake Bangladesh in the ICC Test Rankings. The mission was accomplished within a combined six days, as the hosts completed a 2-0 whitewash. As a result, Windies were propelled above Bangladesh to 8th in the ICC Test Rankings at Sabina Park in Jamaica over the weekend. In so doing, further ground work was laid by the hosts in the quest for consistency as this Jason Holder led team continued to make progress.

Windies’ opening bowlers had been having a fruitful summer that resulted in encouraging performances. So, when they were set to enter a Test match without Kemar Roach for the first time in five series there were some worries as to how the disturbance to the partnership he and Shannon Gabriel had developed would affect the team’s bowling. Yet, all worries were laid to rest when the Captain showed up, stepped up and held his hand up.

It was by definition ‘A Captain’s Performance’ from Jason Holder that sealed the series for the Caribbean side. His match figures of 11/103 complemented by Kraigg Brathwaite’s first innings century, proved too much for the visiting Bangladeshis to handle. Brathwaite continued his return to form with a workmanlike 110. Making it the sixth time he has made a major contribution in Jason Holder’s seven wins as Test captain.

Having previously found themselves in similar situations in Zimbabwe and against Sri Lanka, it was a pleasant surprise to see Windies being ruthless this time around. It was also important on a psychological front for the team to gain their first home series win with Holder at the helm. There is no getting ahead of ourselves as there is still a long way to go, but if this home season has been anything–it has been progressive. Considering all Caribbean fans have seen in the recent past, it is safe to say they will be content with progress…for now.

