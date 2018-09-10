Teams aim for points with an eye on preparation for ICC Women's World T20

The third round of the ICC Women’s Championship continues this week with four teams looking to climb out of the bottom half of the points table and fine-tune their preparations for the ICC Women’s WT20 2018.

Sri Lanka host India, whilst 2018 hosts Windies welcome South Africa with all four sides looking to make up ground on Australia, England, Pakistan and leaders New Zealand in the race to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

The ICC Women’s Championship sees all eight sides taking on each other in a series of three ODIs home and away. Following the ODI games, there will be crucial preparation for this winter’s Women’s World T20 event with a number of T20Is scheduled.

The West Indies host South Africa in Bridgetown from 16-22 September in a series that could see a change of positions in the points table. The home side have six points from six matches with South Africa just two points behind in as many matches.

The West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 321 runs and grabbed 11 wickets in six matches of the tournament so far, wants her team to be identified among the leading teams but remembers that South Africa had the better of them in recent matches.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: “With the ICC Women’s World T20 taking place in the Caribbean this year, our Board has invested in a number of training camps for the team throughout the year, and they have been going well. Everyone is excited and looking forward to putting into practice what they have been working on and have learnt.

“They (South Africa) have improved steadily and we have had some tough matches against them over the last few years. We had two unflattering performances against them in a warm-up game and then in the group stage at the ICC Women’s World Cup last year in England, so this should motivate us to perform at our utmost best and defend our home turf.

“Our biggest challenge is ourselves. Being able to overcome our own doubts and fears and play boldly. Also, practicing good habits. Preparing well. Paying attention to detail. Taking ownership of our game. All of these things come together to make you successful on the field. We have to embrace them and bring them to a boil during the series.”

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk: “This ICC Women’s Championship series provides us with a great opportunity to prepare for the ICC Women’s WT20 later this year, also to be held in the West Indies.

'Stafanie Taylor and her team are a talented lot and we will be looking to be at our best' – Dane van Niekerk

“Getting to play the ICC Women’s World T20 champions should be a great learning even though this is a longer format. There are some important points up for grabs in this series and we are hoping to move up the ICC Women’s Championship points table. Stafanie Taylor and her team are a talented lot and we will be looking to be at our best.”

Fixtures:

West Indies v South Africa:

16 September: 1st ODI, Bridgetown

19 September: 2nd ODI, Bridgetown

22 September: 3rd ODI, Bridgetown

The squads:

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman,.

South Africa: Dané van Niekerk (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Mignon du Preez, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe, Laura Wolvaardt,

