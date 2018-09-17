Campbelle Spark Fails To Ignite Windies

Resolute batting from Shemaine Campbelle failed to inspire Windies Women as South Africa Women cruised to a 40-run victory in the first ICC Women's one-day international (ODI) of the Sandals International Home Series here yesterday.

The 25-year-old Campbelle, playing her first ODI in almost two years, hit the top score of 46 from 71 balls, but Windies Women failed to successfully chase 202 for victory and were bowled out with 24 balls remaining.

Left-handed opener Kycia Knight made a painstaking 23 from 57 balls and vice-captain Anisa Mohammed made the same score from 36 balls, but the rest of the batting failed to fire, as the Proteas' Women bowled purposefully to restrict scoring.

The result left Windies Women trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, which continues on Wednesday at the same venue, where it concludes next Saturday, and meant that the two teams are now tied on six points in the ICC Women's Championship table.

