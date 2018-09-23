CPL Cricket, Excitement At Its Best

by TONY BECCA

The 2018 CPL season has come and gone, leaving behind memories of some really exciting and wonderfully entertaining cricket.

For those who love to see cricket at its best, however, especially to see an intense, no-holds-barred contest with batsmen reeling off some beautiful, elegant, and calculated stroke play; bowlers rolling out some hostile deliveries and some baffling wrist-spin bowling, and with excitement; plus drama, the order of the day, the action was not really their cup of tea.

Those who simply love to see acrobatic shots played generally without hardly any fear of missing the ball and getting out, lustily-hit sixes glistening in the night, and dazzling catches, however, it was a grand show, a festival of fun, plenty of entertainment, on the field and off the field, by cricketers and fans alike, including the commentators who, generally, were like band leaders or cheer leaders.

Stuart Robinson, the marketing manager of the England Cricket Board who tabled the idea of T20 cricket in England in 2003 as a way of attracting fans to the game, must be smiling now.

After weeks of hopping from country to country, including America, of music, giveaways, and dancing, on and off the field, aimed at bringing more and more fans through the gates, the Trinbago Knight Riders won the tournament for the third time and the second consecutive time, and despite the luxury of playing back-to-back finals at home, heartiest congratulations to them for comfortably getting the better of the Guyana Warriors in the final.

