WI need to improve consistency  Taylor

(CMC) – WEST Indies captain Stafanie Taylor believes the recent drawn series against South Africa has highlighted the need for her side to improve their consistency.

The hosts lost the first One-Day International of the three-match ICC Women’s Championship series by 40 runs but rebounded to win the decisive third contest by115 runs, here Saturday, after Wednesday’s second game was abandoned as a no-result.

“We still have way more to go. We still need to improve on our 50-over game,” Taylor said,following the impressive win in the day/night fixture at Kensington Oval.

“We still need to get consistent where that is concerned. And I believe it’s just consistency. We have the players to do it, but we must work on being far more consistent.”

West Indies were installed as favourites to win the series but were stunned in their opener last Sunday when they failed to chase down a modest 202 in good conditions.

Taylor described the defeat as a “wake-up call”, forcing the side to quickly pull themselves together and focus on playing a positive brand of cricket.

“I am not 100 per cent satisfied [with the outcome of the series]. Having lost the first game, we had to go back to the drawing board because we know South Africa have evolved and they have been playing good cricket over the last few years,” the Jamaican explained.

“So, [losing that first game] was a wake-up call for us – that we needed to get things going and get back to the drawing board and get back to the game we know we can play.

0 comments