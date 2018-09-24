After sharing honours in the three-match One-Day International series, Windies Women made a victorious start to the subsequent five-match T20 International series with a 17-run win over South Africa Women. On Monday (September 24), chasing 125, South Africa could only manage 107 for 7 in their quota of overs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Opting to bat, Windies opener Natasha McLean anchored the innings with a resilient, yet quick, 41-ball 38, while wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals. Deandra Dottin chipped in with a handy 22 in the middle, before unbeaten 14s from both Merissa Aguilleira and Kycia Knight took Windies to 124 after being reduced to 98 for 6 at one stage. Four South Africa, Zintle Mali and Saarah Smith finished with two wickets apiece.

