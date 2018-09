KEMAR ROACH TO RETURN HOME

DUBAI, UAE- WINDIES fast bowler, Kemar Roach will return home to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. Roach, part of the squad preparing for the India series, will travel home today (September 25).

He will then rejoin the team in India after the funeral. No replacement will be named for Roach.

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Cricket West Indies, wish to express condolences to Kemar and his family.

