21 West indies to play in Pakistan T10 league 2nd season

The Pakistan T10 league, whichs runs from November 3 to December 2, saw all the Franchises complete their teams on September 26. The following is a list of West Indians picked in the draft:

Kings:

K Pollard, C Gayle, F Allen.

Pakhtoon:

A Fletcher, C Walton

Arabians:

Dwayne Bravo

Tigers:

S Narine (icon player), Rutherford, K Cooper, R Emrit

Rajuts:

C Brathwaite

Warriors:

D Sammy (icon player),A Russell, N Pooran, D Smith, R Powlel, O McCoy, L Simmons, K Pierre, K Lewis

Legends:

Evin Lewis

see the complete squads here

11 comments