21 West indies to play in Pakistan T10 league 2nd season
Thu, Sep 27, '18
The Pakistan T10 league, whichs runs from November 3 to December 2, saw all the Franchises complete their teams on September 26. The following is a list of West Indians picked in the draft:
Kings:
K Pollard, C Gayle, F Allen.
Pakhtoon:
A Fletcher, C Walton
Arabians:
Dwayne Bravo
Tigers:
S Narine (icon player), Rutherford, K Cooper, R Emrit
Rajuts:
C Brathwaite
Warriors:
D Sammy (icon player),A Russell, N Pooran, D Smith, R Powlel, O McCoy, L Simmons, K Pierre, K Lewis
Legends:
Evin Lewis
see the complete squads here