Yet another South African batting collapse meant West Indies doubled their lead in the five-match T20I series, winning the second game by a whopping nine-wicket margin at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Friday (September 28). Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed were the destroyers in chief for the hosts, restricting South Africa to a 101/8 before a 72-run partnership between Natasha McLean and skipper Stafanie Taylor helped Windies overhaul the target with more than four overs to spare.

Put in to bat, South Africa lost both their destructive batters at top - Lizelle Lee and Sune Luss - for nought as Matthews struck twice in the fourth over. It was through little partnerships Dane van Niekerk formed with her deputy, Chloe Tryon and former captain Mignon du Preez that South Africa started to resurrect their innings but runs weren't flowing easily. South Africa had only managed 95 off 19 overs but had their skipper well-set for a final-over flourish. Mohammed, however, had different plans.