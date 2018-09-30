

Mayank Agarwal has been rewarded for his rich vein of form with a maiden call-up to the India Test squad for the home series against Windies, while the in-form Prithvi Shaw has been retained, with one or both standing a chance to make their debut during the two-match Test series. Pacer Mohammad Siraj has also been selected in the Indian Test squad for the first time.

The 15-man squad announced by the MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Saturday (September 29), didn't include both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, while KL Rahul, who scored a hundred in the final Test against England at The Oval, in what was otherwise a low-key series for him, has held on to his spot.