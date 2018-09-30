Mayank, Siraj earn maiden call-ups for Windies Tests
Sun, Sep 30, '18
Mayank Agarwal has been rewarded for his rich vein of form with a maiden call-up to the India Test squad for the home series against Windies, while the in-form Prithvi Shaw has been retained, with one or both standing a chance to make their debut during the two-match Test series. Pacer Mohammad Siraj has also been selected in the Indian Test squad for the first time.
The 15-man squad announced by the MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Saturday (September 29), didn't include both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, while KL Rahul, who scored a hundred in the final Test against England at The Oval, in what was otherwise a low-key series for him, has held on to his spot.
Mayank scored 1160 runs in eight Ranji Trophy games last season at an average of 105.45, with five hundreds, two fifties and a highest of 304*. He extended his prolific form to the current season, with productive outings in the List-A games in England, as well as the first-class and 50-over games against both South Africa A and Australia A in August-September. He has achieved fifty-plus scores in six of his last 13 outings since August, including a knock of 220 against South Africa A in a four-day game. Shaw, too, has been making the right noises since his first-class debut in January 2017, having scored seven hundreds and five fifties, including three-figure scores against Windies A and South Africa A.
read more at cricbuzz