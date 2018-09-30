Windies Women seek to clinch Sandals International Home Series

TAROUBA, Trinidad – The WINDIES Women have an opportunity to clinch the T20 Sandals International Home Series versus South Africa, by attaining an unassailable 3-0 lead, with a win today.

After a dominant performance with bat and ball on Friday night (September 28), in the second T20 International, the regional women’s team is looking to claim the series with another win today, when they meet again at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

However, speaking to the media on Friday, Anisa Mohammed reiterated the team’s intentions to not only win the series, but do so confidently, by stating “While we are pleased with our performances in the last two matches, we cannot become complacent, we want to win the series 5-nil and gain some momentum going into the World T20 tournament.”

She was speaking after a breath-taking bowling performance, where she picked up 5 wickets in the match, including a hat-trick from the final 3 balls.

Another WINDIES player who has been putting up good performances in preparation for the tournament is Natasha McLean. The Jamaican opening batter, having scored a confident 38 in the first match, was back at it again on Friday and seems to be peaking at the right time. She amassed 42 runs in their chase of 101 and batted through the innings with her captain and country-mate, Stafanie Taylor, after fellow opener, Hayley Matthews, had fell for 17, seeing the WINDIES to a comfortable victory in the 16th over.

Natasha is confident in her ability to win games with the bat. Also, she is overwhelmed by the level of support that she has received throughout the region. She said, “I am just so happy to be able to represent the region. All of my friends, family and coaches keep telling me to back myself and my abilities and that is what I have been doing. Hopefully, I can continue to perform well.”

Led by Captain Stafanie Taylor and with a series win firmly in their sights, the WINDIES Women are gearing and ready to go. South Africa will be looking to bounce back from losing two on the trot and will seek to utilize what they have learned in those matches to their advantage. Overall, we look forward to a good spectacle of cricket this afternoon.

The game is set for 4pm Eastern Caribbean time and can be viewed live on the WINDIES Cricket YouTube channel with detailed scorecard at www.windiescricket.com

