Third Windies/South Africa T20 Abandonded

TAROUBA, Trinidad – The torrential rains which affected the south of Trinidad early Sunday afternoon, proved too much for the ground staff and umpires at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy to handle. It led to the abandonment of the 3rd T20 in the Sandals International Home Series.

Although by the time the teams took the field to warm-up, there was no rain, the weather had already taken its’ toll on the outfield.

After three separate full-length inspections, umpires Jacqueline Williams, Joel Wilson and Zahid Bassarath (3rd) decided that soggy spots within the 30 yard circle would be a safety hazard for the players.

The absence of a result in this fixture, means that the series remains 2-0 in favour of the WINDIES Women, with the next match scheduled for Thursday, October 4. The WINDIES Women will be keen to tie up a series win in that encounter, with South Africa now only being able to draw the series at best.

