Ambris warms up for first Test with hundred

VADODARA, India (CMC) — Sunil Ambris made a strong case for selection for this week's opening Test against India, with an attacking, unbeaten hundred as West Indies drew their tour match against the BCCI President's XI here yesterday.

The right-hander, on his first senior tour since recovering from a broken hand on last December's tour of New Zealand, struck 114 not out off 98 deliveries to help propel the visitors to an impressive 366 for seven in their first innings.

He headlined a strong effort from the Windies batsmen as wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich carved out a breezy 65 from 69 balls while captain Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in for Jason Holder, chipped in with 52.

Left-handed opener Kieran Powell struck 44, Shai Hope got 36, and rookie Jahmar Hamilton made 23.

Replying to the hosts' 360 for six declared on Saturday's opening day, West Indies made a strong start to the day as Brathwaite and Powell remained unbroken at lunch with 96 on the board.

The right-handed Brathwaite faced 78 balls and struck nine fours, while the left-handed Powell hit a pair of fours and sixes in a patient 102-ball knock before both retiring at the interval.

read more at Jamaica Observer

