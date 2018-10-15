Regional Super 50, Oct 14

Marooners vs Scorpions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – The Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners bundled out the Jamaica Scorpions for the lowest total of this year’s Regional Super50 competition on their way to registering a comfortable six-wicket victory in their Group B encounter here at the Three W’s Oval yesterday.

Entering the contest as the only remaining unbeaten team, the Scorpions were routed for a lowly 82, with Khesan Ottley and Keroy Cottoy being the main destroyers, sharing seven wickets between them.

So disappointing were the efforts of the Scorpions’ batsmen, only three managed to score in double figures.

The Marooners then easily reached their target, scoring 84 for four off 17.5 overs.

Guyana Chronicle has the report.

Pride vs Hurricanes

Barbados Pride beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes by three wickets in Round 5 of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Group B Day/Night match at Kensington Oval today.

Requiring 227 to win, Barbados Pride scored 227 for seven off 49.4 overs.

read more at BCA

0 comments