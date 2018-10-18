Sammy pledges tickets for T20 World Cup

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has pledged to buy a bulk of tickets for every match of next month's ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup being played his homeland, in a bid to support women in sport and the global tournament.

Sammy, who twice presided over successful title-winning campaigns at the T20 World Cup, disclosed he will pay for a minimum of 50 tickets per day for all matches scheduled for Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

“This is one of my gifts to the females of St Lucia, to women's cricket, to women's sport in general. I want to make this pledge and I will pay for the tickets myself,” Sammy said yesterday.

“It is important that we show our support for this event in a meaningful way. This is the biggest sporting event to come to the Caribbean, involving women, and we must show the world what it means to us.”

Sammy was last month unveiled as a Cricket West Indies Ambassador to work on promoting the November 9-24 tournament, which will also be played in Guyana and Antigua.

The all-rounder, who also led West Indies in Tests and one-dayers, said he also wanted fans to explore the beauty of his homeland while enjoying the matches.

“I want everyone to come out and 'Watch This' and rally round Stafanie Taylor and her team… they deserve all our support, they are our ambassadors, our champions,” the 34-year-old Sammy said.

