Calypso and history add to flavour of Women's World T20 2018

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of the people of the Caribbean, and expect a carnival atmosphere at the venues.

After a golden 2016, when Caribbean cricket teams won three ICC world titles, the West Indies will host their second ICC Women’s World T20 this November.When the baton passed to the region two years ago, they could not have asked for a better start. The Windies women had created history when they won the 2016 event in India, becoming only the fourth team since 1973 to win a global title. They returned home to a rousing welcome, including a motorcade in Barbados, alongside members of the victorious men’s side.

But in 2016, the Windies were the underdogs. Now they must deal with the pressure that comes with being defending champions playing at home. While they had a difficult campaign in the 2017 Women’s World Cup, their side remains formidable in the T20 format.

Captain Stafanie Taylor has established her credentials, and has consistently been in the top layer of the the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings among batters and all-rounders. Hayley Matthews, who won Player of the Match in the 2016 final aged only 18, is also among the leading all-rounders. And with Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira and Anisa Mohammed (the only bowler with more than 100 T20I wickets), there is plenty of experience in the ranks to complement upcoming talents like Natasha McLean.

With the home team being defending champions, healthy crowds are expected for the tournament. The Windies will play at both group stage venues, starting their campaign against Bangladesh at Georgetown, Guyana. They will then shift to St Lucia for the remainder of their games. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of the people of the Caribbean, and expect a carnival atmosphere at the venues.

Keep an eye out especially for the steel bands that often add to the atmosphere at the grounds. The Windies are of course the only international team to comprise multiple countries, each adding their own particular flavour and culture to the squad. It is a matter of great pride for the people there to don the maroon cap and be a part of a rich cricketing legacy, which includes a period where the men’s team dominated the world in the 1970s.

The Windies women are one of the fastest improving sides in recent years, and have already embellished that legacy. Their win in 2016 show-cased the global expansion of women’s cricket beyond the usual bastions of England, Australia and New Zealand. World cricket is richer when teams from the West Indies do well, and the Caribbean people will have high hopes from Taylor’s squad to put in an impressive show.

