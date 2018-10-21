Rohit-Kohli show bridles Windies challenge

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were on auto pilot mode, going for a 323-run chase on a flat track, a quick outfield and dew to assist. They combined for 30 overs in the middle. The result? The expected. The duo played around with the gaps, played risk-free cricket and ensured that every error from the bowlers was maximised. It was a quintessential partnership that has come to characterise the game of India's top three at home. Big hits, quick singles, no error.

While Kohli motored along to another century - his 36th in ODI, Rohit Sharma played like Rohit Sharma. 51 balls for the first fifty, and 33 each for the next two. All the pumped up spirit the visitors carried following Oshane Thomas's first over, where he bowled with impressive pace of higher 140s and also accounted for the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, was deflated even before second-wicket the duo had brought up their century stand. Thereafter, it was sheer misery.

Virat Kohli struck 21 boundaries and two sixes in his 107-ball 140 before eventually getting beaten by Devendra Bishoo and swiftly stumped by Shai Hope.

Rohit, however, was not done. Having been overshadowed by his captain for most parts of the partnership, he carried the carnage forward after Kohli's dismissal. He hit eight monster shots over the boundary ropes, apart from 15 fours, and was aided by three chances to maximise the free hits. In the company of Ambati Rayudu, he overhauled the target with eight wickets in hand and 7.5 overs to spare, unbeaten on 152 - his sixth 150-plus score (the most in ODIs by an individual).

