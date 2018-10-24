Windies were left gutted in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam as a late fightback from India saw the contest ending in a thrilling tie. With the momentum swinging back and forth at the death, it's hard to predict who would have the left the field the happier unit, but with 27 needed from 24 balls with five wickets in hand, Windies would have definitely backed themselves to cross the line. However, the run out of Jason Holder in the 48th over gave India some hope with Shai Hope holding all the cards at that point.

Mohammed Shami then delivered the goods in the penultimate over conceding just six runs leaving Umesh Yadav to defend 14 for the win in the final over. Ashley Nurse got lucky with a boundary off his pads but with seven needed from the final two balls, an Indian victory was on the cards especially with centurion Hope appearing tired. But with five needed off the final ball, the right-hander smashed one behind point to pick up a boundary as Amabati Rayudu failed to grasp the ball despite getting hands to it.