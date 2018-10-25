Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket

West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has called time on his international career. He will however continue to play franchise T20 cricket across the world.

The 35-year-old made his debut in 2004, and played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is, although his last international appearance was more than two years ago, in a T20I against Pakistan in September 2016.

In a statement released to the media, Bravo said, "Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

