CWI salutes Dwayne Bravo

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies salutes Dwayne Bravo for his 12 years’ service to West Indies Cricket. This following the all-rounder’s announcement of his retirement from international cricket, yesterday (October 24).

Bravo played 12 years in the WINDIES uniform and has played multiple roles in all three formats and was also captain. During his tenure, he was considered one of the most exciting players.

He has the record of having the best bowling strike rate, 32.7 for any WINDIES players in ODIs in his 164 matches. He took 199 wickets and made 5,874 runs in that format.

Bravo made his international debut against England in ODI in Guyana in April 2004 and played his last T20I in September 2016 against Pakistan in Dubai.

He also has 40 Tests and 66 T20Is to his credit.

As a game-changing all-rounder, Bravo has racked some impressive achievements.

Batting:

Highest Test Score 113

Highest ODI Score 112*

Bowling

86 Test wickets at an economy rate of just 3.17

199 ODI wickets at an average of 29.51

52 T20I wickets

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, in his tribute, says “Dwayne has been an outstanding performer across all three formats of the game. He has consistently added value to all levels of West Indies Cricket with his high level of all-round skill combined with an infectious energy and enthusiasm for the game”

CEO, Johnny Grave says, “On behalf of Cricket West Indies and cricket fans throughout the region, I would like to pay tribute to Dwayne’s International career and thank him for his outstanding contribution to West Indies Cricket. To have won three ICC Global events is a remarkable achievement and will live long in the memories of all West Indies supporters. We hope that Dwayne can continue to contribute to Trinidad and West Indies cricket in the future.”

Bravo remains on the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the Super50 Cup semis and final this weekend. The Red Force will go up against the CCC Marooners in the second semi-final on Friday (October 26) at the Kensington Oval.

Dwayne captained his team, Trinbago Knight Riders for back to back Caribbean Premier League titles this September.

