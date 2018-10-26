Johnson, Reifer propel Guyana Jaguars to Super50 final

VEERASAMMY Permaul was rock steady and delivered the crucial winning runs which, together with skipper Leon Johnson and Raymon Reifer’s solid contributions and a decisive match-winning 130-run fourth wicket partnership, propelled Guyana Jaguars to the final of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 competition.

Johnson registered his List A career best score and his maiden century (101) while Reifer continues to shoulder the middle-order responsibilities admirably and fashioned another impressive fifty that help to set up the victory over the Jamaicans in their day-night semi-final encounter at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, last night.

Permaul struck a six and then the winning boundary off the penultimate delivery off Gordon Bryan and sparked wild celebrations among the Guyanese as they registered a nail-biting one wicket victory with only one delivery remaining.

It was a very tense battle but the Guyanese, especially Johnson, Reifer and Permaul, displayed nerves of steel and supreme confidence in their own abilities to surmount all pressure and obstacles.

Guyana finished with 276 for 9 off 49.5 overs while Jamaica’s innings closed at 272 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

