WINDIES GO UNDER IN SECOND T20 INTERNATIONAL

LUCKNOW, India – THE WINDIES lost the 2nd T20 International to India by 71 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India made 195/2 in 20 overs, the WINDIES finished on 124/9 from their 20 overs.

WINDIES won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first international match played in Lucknow in twenty-four years. The hosts went hard at the WINDIES bowlers from the onset unlike the first match in Kolkata. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan used the pace of Oshane Thomas and Keemo Paul to maximize the boundaries and sixes in the powerplay overs.

This big hitting continued for the next 8 overs as the Indians also picked up quick singles and twos in the huge outfield. The partnership produced a 123-run opening stand before Fabian Allen broke the pair. He got Shikhar Dhawan to send one in the deep, which Nicholas Pooran took a brilliant running catch to his left. Rishabh Pant then joined Rohit and the pair looked to continue the quick scoring, but Khary Pierre had Pant caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep-midwicket for 5. India now 133

Next came KL Rahul, he and Rohit exploded with the bat, swinging their arms freely and making perfect contact with the ball. They accelerated so quickly that Rohit brought up his fourth T20 International century and Rahul raced to 26 off 14 balls. India scored 62 runs from the last 28 balls of their innings. Rohit finished on 111 not out while Rahul was on 26 not ou

The WINDIES were a bit haphazard in the field, putting down catches and mis-fielding. But the biggest worry was the extras given, which included 8-wides and 2-no balls. Fabian Allen was the best bowler for the WINDIES taking 1/33 from his 4 overs, while Khary Pierre was next best, with 1/49 from his four.

The WINDIES went after the 196 target, with the opening pair of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. But the batting woes continued as Hope was the first to depart for 6. Hetmyer was joined by Darren Bravo, the pair added 26 together before Hetmyer looking for a six at long-off was caught on the boundary for 15. Bravo departed shortly after with an innings top-score of 23 when Kuldeep had caught at first slip. Kuldeep then removed Nicholas Pooran for 4 in the last ball of the same over. The rest of the WINDIES wickets tumbled easily, Captain Carlos Brathwaite stood like a wall to brace the slide, remaining not out on 15, with a 2-run contribution from Keemo Paul. Oshane Thomas was 8 not out with Brathwaite when the WINDIES overs finished.

Bhuneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all took 2 wickets each for India. India now take an unassailable 2-0 series lead, in the 3-match series. Rohit Sharma was man of the match.

0 comments