Windies feted on arrival for ICC event in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — West Indies were given a warm reception when they arrived here Monday evening to complete their final preparation for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup which bowls off at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday.

The reigning World champions were hosted in a cocktail reception at the cultural Umana Yana venue which was attended by Guyana Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Director of Sport Christopher Jones, along with several other government officials.

West Indies face New Zealand in their final official ICC warm-up on Wednesday night before clashing with Bangladesh in their opening preliminary match two days later.

Dancers perform one of their cultural routines during the cocktail reception for West Indies Women.

The fixture will be one of 11 preliminary matches being staged at the National Stadium here and Nagamootoo said Guyana's hosting of the tournament – the first ICC stand-alone women's event – was a major turning point in sports for the country.

“When we talk about the glass ceiling, Guyana has not only touched it, we have in fact smashed it and I think that the T20 competition in Guyana featuring women's teams would be amazing to all of us who would like to see the full empowerment of our women, not only in the arena of politics and administration but in the arena of sports and the arena of culture,” said Nagamootoo.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

0 comments