Dottin vows bigger things to come

DEANDRA Dottin bowled off West Indies’ Women’s World Twenty20 (WT20) title defence in emphatic fashion in Guyana, on Friday night, and the Bajan all-rounder has vowed there’s a lot more to come.

After making just eight with the bat as the Windies limped to 106 for eight, Dottin scalped five for five to help bowl Bangladesh out for just 46, the lowest total ever in the tournament.

Her figures weren’t just a personal best, though, they were also a tournament record and the most impressive by a West Indian in the T20 format.

On her match-winning performance, she said, “That’s the good thing about being an all-rounder. When you don’t pick up in one area, you can pick up in the next. I didn’t pick up with the bat so, I knew that being one of the main bowlers, I had to come through with the ball.”

Speaking on the strategy on defending such a meagre total, she added it was pretty straightforward: “We had to bowl wicket to wicket. I knew we just needed to take wickets.” Dottin castled four of her five victims, also a record in the format, en route to the man-of-the-match title, reiterating why she was a key player in the WT20 title win two years ago and why she remains as such.

In terms of their score, Dottin maintained they never panicked because they knew once they crossed 100, the game was within reach.

Trinidad Newsday has the story

0 comments