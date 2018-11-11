St Lucia WWT20 fixtures could be moved to Antigua

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering moving Women’s World T20 group games from St Lucia to Antigua because of heavy rains and a grim forecast for the next week.

The first St Lucia match of the tournament between England and Sri Lanka was rained out and thunderstorms are forecast until at least next Wednesday.

The forecast in Guyana is, by contrast, fine and sunny. If more games in St Lucia are called off, the tournament – which is being played for the most part in separate groups on each island – would be vastly lopsided in matches completed.

ESPNcricinfo understands that while no formal discussions have taken place with teams or the host boards, and while there has only been one game cancelled so far, the ICC is exploring the logistical issues involved in relocating at least part of the group stage to ensure matches.

Those logistic factors are significant and may be impossible to overcome. Television broadcast equipment, including the main satellite, would have to be flown between the islands and that would necessitate a charter to guarantee it wouldn’t be held in customs. The broadcasters would also have to agree to changes in the schedule.

Other issues include teams accepting relocation, wickets in Antigua being prepared for extra games and cost of charter flights and availability of hotels.

While officials are not yet panicking and they remain hopeful the forecast will improve, ESPNcricinfo understands if the logistical problems could be easily resolved, the decision would be made sooner rather than later.

2 comments