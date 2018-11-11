Shikhar Dhawan's career-best knock and Rishabh Pant's maiden fifty in the format helped India complete a whitewash over the Windies in the three-match T20I series. Dhawan and Pant added 130 for the third wicket on Sunday (November 11) in pursuit of 182, but India didn't close out the victory without drama at the end.

With just seven needed off 11 deliveries, Pant attempted an audacious scoop to lose his middle stump and Keemo Paul followed it up with three successive dot balls to Manish Pandey to suddenly make things interesting in front of a packed Chennai crowd. With five needed in the final over, India once again looked set to complete formalities when Dhawan picked up a couple off the first ball. With one needed off the final three balls, Fabian Allen bowled a dot ball to Dhawan and dismissed the left-hander off the very next ball to create an opportunity for a super over out of nowhere.