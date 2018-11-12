India, Australia stay top of the table with second wins

ICC Press Release:



India v Pakistan:

Pakistan rode their luck while posting their highest ever total against India, on the back of half-centuries from Bismah Mahroof (53) and Nida Dar (52). Both benefitted from the four catches that India dropped, and put on a 94-run partnership off just 71 balls for the fourth wicket. That stand rescued Pakistan from 30 for three, although their eventual score of 133 for seven proved insufficient.

India were awarded 10 runs to their total even before they faced a ball, as Pakistan were penalised for their batters running on the pitch repeatedly. Pakistan were given two unofficial warnings before an official one and then the first penalty of five runs, which was again followed by a penalty of five runs for another infringement.

Mithali and Smriti Mandhana capitalised on that with a 73-run opening partnership, which India’s top

order built on to secure the seven-wicket win. In the process, Mithali became the third batter to score more than 500 T20I runs in this calendar year.

Mithali Raj, player of the match, said: “That has always been my role, of an opener in the team. It's just that maybe because it was a big team we were playing the first game, we wanted somebody in the middle order, so experience does play a role when you want to push yourself down in the middle order.

“I think today they felt that because there are spinners in the Pakistan side, and it would be wise to open, so I opened the innings for India.”

Pakistan’s Nida Dar said: “Look, it (the penalty runs) is a part of the game, and I know it's a silly mistake from us. Maybe if those 10 runs were not reduced from our total, maybe it would have been a good game against India, and maybe it would have been a good total. But still … India struggled against our bowling, so it's a good thing for us that we defend it very well”

Australia v Ireland:

Chasing Ireland’s 93 for six, Australia raced to their target in just over nine overs to secure a nine-wicket win. Most of the sprinting was done by Alyssa Healy, who hit the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history, reaching the mark off just 21 balls. She finished with 56 off 31, with nine fours and a six, also becoming the third wicketkeeper to score more than 1000 T20I runs.

Earlier, Ireland had won the toss and batted, and had two major partnerships: 27 at the top and 41 for the sixth wicket, but precious little in between. After the opening stand, they lost five wickets for 16 runs, before captain Laura Delany (14 not out) and Kim Garth (24) gave them something to bowl at. But their batters were penalised once for running on the pitch, giving Australia a five run advantage in their chase. Before the game, Cricket Ireland congratulated Garth for playing 100 matches for her country across formats.

Australia’s Ellyse Perry said: “I think in World Cup tournaments, every match is really important, regardless of your opposition. For two reasons: One, sport is an amazing thing and results, I guess, surprise people at times.

“But secondly, you know, if you want to be successful in these tournaments, I think you've got to play consistently well. And you've really got to nail the blueprint of play that's going to take you all the way. So I think every opportunity we have in a match is an opportunity to do that.”

Ireland’s Kim Garth said: “Look, obviously it was a tough day at the office for us. We were really, really excited coming in the game. We were off the back of a big win against Sri Lanka, and I think we've been kind of -- we felt that we've been kind of trying to do that for years now. We felt like we can cause a few upsets and we still do, don't get me wrong. But we're pretty disappointed with this evening's performance.”

Scores in brief:

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown

Pakistan: 133-7, 20 overs (Bisman Mahroof 53, Nida Dar 52; Poonam Yadav 2-22, Dayalan Hemalatha 2-34)

India: 137-3, 19 overs (Mithali Raj 56, Smriti Mandhana 26)

Player of the Match: Mithali Raj

Australia defeated Ireland by nine wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown

Ireland: 93-6, 20 overs (Kim Garth 24; Ellyse Perry 2-12)

Australia: 94-1, 9.1 overs (Alyssa Healy 56)

Player of the match: Alyssa Healy

