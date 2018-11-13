Holder out of Bangladesh series

The struggling West Indies are set to be without the services of their captain Jason Holder for the imminent tour of Bangladesh. A shoulder injury sustained during the recently concluded India tour has robbed the squad of the world’s third-ranked Test all-rounder.

And the tall Barbadian fast bowling all-rounder, who celebrated his 27th birthday on November 5, is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks.

This was confirmed today by Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave.

“Jason has a partial thickness tear of his subscapularis tendon. He will undergo physiotherapy and strength work from the period November to December and will be reassessed in four weeks time,” Grave told BCAcricket.org from the CWI headquarters in Antigua.

“The medical panel was concerned that if Jason was to bowl in Bangladesh, the partial tear may become a full tear which may involve the need for surgery and/or a significant break from cricket.

“It was, therefore, then recommended for Jason not to travel to Bangladesh and instead undergo physiotherapy and rehab in Barbados,” Grave said.

