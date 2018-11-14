Windies face S/Africa in crucial encounter at WT20s

ICC World Twenty20 (WT20) defending champions, West Indies, face South Africa today in a crucial group stage match that could determine, even earlier than expected, who advances to the semi-finals come November 22 in Antigua.

The match bowls off at 7.20 pm local time from the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, with both teams on two points after victories in their first match. England top the table with three points from two games, but with rain still a looming threat, every game has to be treated as a decider, as the top two aim to progress to the knockouts.

The Windies opened proceedings with an exhilarating bowling performance by dismantling Bangladesh for a tournament-low 46 on the heels of Deandra Dottin’s record-breaking five for five, which made her the first T20 woman with a century and a five-for in the game.

However, Stafanie Taylor’s squad limped to 106 for eight batting first, which the skipper deemed as a major hiccup in their ambitions. Only three batsmen got into double figures via Taylor (29), Kycia Knight (32) and powerhouse Natasha McLean (11), which Taylor hopes will change.

