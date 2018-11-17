Bravo opens up about India pullout

by ESPNCRICINFO

On October 17, 2014, India and West Indies played the fourth ODI of a five-match series, in the hill town of Dharamsala. Halfway through the match, news emerged that the West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) had decided to call off the rest of the tour. The WICB communicated to the BCCI that it was left with no choice after a contracts fallout with the players.

Dwayne Bravo was West Indies' captain for that series. He would never again play an ODI. Bravo, who retired from international cricket late last month, has pointed to the dispute as the main reason for this. Bravo spoke recently to i955fm, a Trinidad-based radio station, chronicling the sequence of events that led to the India tour being abandoned.

Looking back the events that transpired in India, would you do anything differently?

The only thing I would do differently is tape everyone. Record everyone who was in there. I'm the only player that really paid for what happened in India. The only one who never get the opportunity to play one-day cricket again. I made a stand, as the captain, as the leader of the team, for the best interest of my players, and by extension the players who have come and played for West Indies cricket. At the end of the day, it wasn't fair on our bosses to send us on tour and cut the guys' contract by 75 percent. It was just really unfair.

read the full interview here

