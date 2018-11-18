WIPA/CWI Announce Health Insurance Plan For Players

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), having secured a health insurance plan for retained players from all six regional franchises and all CWI contracted international players (men and women), held a handing-over ceremony, today, Friday, November 16, 2018, at the WIPA office at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The historic event saw WIPA and CWI handing over the first batch of health insurance cards to the Jamaica Scorpions players. The comprehensive health insurance plan, being offered through Excel Insurance Brokers and VIP Universal Medical Insurance (VUMI), will in addition to health insurance, provide critical illness coverage.

CEO of Excel Insurance Brokers, Kinshasa Minott, spoke of the benefits and the revolutionary nature of the plan dubbed the JN Excel VIP Members Plan. The plan is international, and the health card accepted worldwide. Players have coverage related to playing injuries as well as illnesses and injuries outside of cricket, dental, optical, prescription, diagnostic, and even emergency non-medical evacuation. The plan is being offered at no cost to players and can be continued after their playing careers are over.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds, who is delighted with the plan, said, “We believe that it is important to provide health insurance coverage for our players. This gives them the opportunity to go out and perform at an optimum level knowing that they are covered for injuries and illnesses anywhere in the world.” President of Cricket West Indies, Dave Cameron, shared the same sentiment. “We want to provide the best possible support for our players and this initiative goes with our mandate to ensure that our players are given the best tools and support so that they can perform at the highest level on the world stage.”

WIPA and CWI will pick up the tab of the annual premiums to the tune of US$253,000.

