Shannon Gabriel suspended for Mirpur Test Gabriel

ICC media Release

Shannon Gabriel has been suspended for next week’s second Test in Mirpur after his accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 30 per cent fine and two demerit points.

During the opening day’s play in the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, Gabriel was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match”.

As Gabriel had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April 2017, with the addition of these two demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.

As two suspension points equate to to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Gabriel has been suspended from the second Test, which will be played in Mirpur from 30 November to 4 December.

Thursday’s incident happened in the eighth over of the Test when, after bowling a delivery, Gabriel made an inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes. In the opinion of the on-field umpires, this physical contact was avoidable.

Gabriel admitted the offence on Friday morning and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Masudur Rahman.

