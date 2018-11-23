Nayeem fifer puts Bangladesh on top on action-packed day

On an eventful day in Chittagong that saw as many as 17 wickets fall, Nayeem Hasan took the honours by becoming the youngest cricketer to snare a five-wicket haul on Test debut. The offspinner spun a web around the Windies batsmen as the tourists were snuffed out for 246 in the first innings. The visiting side's spinners then struck five times before close of play, but with an overall lead of 133, Bangladesh would feel they are still in front on a turning pitch.

After Jomel Warrican took the last two wickets to fall to ensure the hosts were bowled out for 324 in their first essay, the Windies would have hoped for a confident start from their openers. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam combined to reduce the visitors to 54 for 3 at the Lunch break. It was after the break that Nayeem began to spin a web around the opponent's batsmen. He extracted grip and turn to trouble both Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris. The batting duo survived a few close shaves. Ambris even had an LBW decision that went against him, reversed on the basis of a review.

Bangladesh's spinners led by Nayeem continued to apply the pressure and soon Chase eked out an inside edge to the forward short leg fielder and the debutant snared his maiden Test scalp. Ambris didn't last long as he played back to a delivery that spun sharply from Nayeem and was struck in front. The middle-order batsman again placed his belief in the review but without success.

