Taijul's six-fer flattens Windies

On a track offering sharp turn alongside variable bounce, Bangladesh's spinners ran riot to clean up the Windies for just 139 in the second innings to power the home side to a comfortable 64-run victory in the Chittagong Test. It also turned out to be Bangladesh's first-ever Test win versus the Windies at home.

Windies' openers, Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite, had an uphill task when they walked out to bat with the visitors set a target of 204. The Windies desperately needed a solid start to calm down the nerves in the camp. Unfortunately, in just the third over of the innings, Powell danced down the track without any conviction behind the shot, couldn't make the connection and was duly stumped. With that scalp, Shakib also became the 14th cricketer to snare 200 wickets and score 3000 runs in Tests.

Powell's wicket triggered a collapse and the Windies never really recovered. Shakib induced Shai Hope to glove one to Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps, who grabbed a sharp chance. Taijul, the man in form, joined in the act by dismissing both Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase at the stroke of Lunch. Brathwaite was done in by one that kept low to be trapped in front. Just like Brathwaite, Chase, too, preferred to play on the back foot and had to walk back to the pavilion after being adjudged LBW. The all rounder took the review but to no avail.

