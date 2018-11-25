Richardson congratulates Cricket West Indies for fantastic tournament

ICC Media Release:

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson has congratulated Cricket West Indies for a fantastic ICC Women’s World T20 2018 that saw unprecedented attendances across three venues.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Cricket West Indies for organising a tournament that proved to be a celebration of cricket. The crowds came out in thousands to watch and the tournament displayed the love people in this part of the world have for the game.

“We saw some memorable performances and milestones being achieved and I would like to thank all the teams for putting up their best and showing the world what women’s cricket is all about. The ICC is committed to backing both women’s cricket and the T20 format and this tournament has played a significant part in that,” Mr Richardson said.



“This tournament has been watched around the world and I’m sure the quality of cricket displayed during the tournament will inspire girls across continents to pick up a bat or a ball and play cricket,” he added.

Mr. Richardson, who watched Saturday’s final between Australia and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, also acknowledged the sponsors for the event.

“The ICC would also like to thank the sponsors for their backing of the event as well as Star, our global broadcast partner which plays such a significant role in growing the women’s game and taking coverage of this event to more than 200 territories around the world.

“Finally I’d like to thank the ground staff for handling every challenge that came up during the tournament. It would not have been possible to put up such a wonderful tournament without their support.”

0 comments