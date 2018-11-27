Windies Womens team set for England tour in 2019

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies will look to build on their exploits during the recent ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when they tour England next year for a six-match limited overs series at several major country venues.

On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the itinerary for the much anticipated tour, which will run from June 6-25. The two teams will contest three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, the latter of which will form part of the ICC Women’s Championship – the qualification criteria for the 2021 50-overs World Cup.

The Windies last toured England for a bilateral series 11 years ago when the now-retired Nadine George captained a side which included the teenaged pair of Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin.

Taylor, now captain, said the Windies would be up for the challenge when they renew their rivalry with the hosts.

“It’s great that we’re having this tour of England. This will form a major be part of our overall development and we believe we can play well in English conditions,” Taylor said.

“We had a great ICC Women’s World T20 at home, so this tour will be good for players as we aim to improve and individuals and get better as a team.”

