Regional 4-Day Tournament, Dec 8

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

It will be an intriguing day of play today in the Cricket West Indies Regional 4-Day tournament being played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The Guyana Jaguars require eight wickets to complete victory in the first round of this tournament, while the Volcanoes batters will face the uphill task of achieving 294 runs with eight wickets in hand.After an ordinary first innings outing for the Jaguars batsmen, they were up to the task the second time around, scoring 310-4 declared. They ended day two on 115-3 with night watchman Clinton Pestano and opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul carrying the mantle. The Berbician Pestano in particular was admirable in his stroke play, being selective although aggressive in his batting, hitting five sixes and two boundaries in his career best 69 from 127 balls; in contrast with Chanderpaul’s defensive batting, which was rock solid.Chanderpaul and Pestano added 111 runs together, with the latter being dismissed in the 80th over by the lively left arm fast bowler Deleon Johnson when the score was 225-4. Christopher Barnwell partnered Tagenarine Chanderpaul and continued the scoring for the Jaguars.

Full report and scorecard at Guyana Times



Pride vs Hurricanes

Hurricanes, 252/10 (72.2 Ov) & 165/10 (57.3 Ov) Pride, 248/10 (113.2 Ov) & 13/1 (4.2 Ov)

0 comments