Wiindies woes continue



DHAKA, Bangladesh- The WINDIES lost by 5 wickets in the first One Day International against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. WINDIES posted 195/9 in 50 overs, Bangladesh reached 196/5 in 35.1 overs.

The WINDIES won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that looked like it wouldn’t offer much for batting second. Kieran Powell and Shai Hope opened the batting for the men in maroon, but once again they couldn’t get a solid foundation going. Powell was the first to go when Shakib Al Hasan had him caught for 10. Hope was joined by Darren Bravo and the pair had a very slow rebuild to the innings.

The pair dealt in singles and two’s while keeping the total ticking over. However, on 19 Bravo going long was spectacularly caught by a diving Tamim Iqbal. WINDIES 65/2 after 20.4 overs. Hope didn’t last too long after as he was dismissed by Masharafe Mortaza for a hard fought 43. In-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer never got going, backing away in an attempt to cut the ball, he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 6. Interim Captain Rovman Powell came to the crease to partner with Marlon Samuels. The pair took the WINDIES past 100 but Powell’s cameo at the crease ended on 14 when his opposite number had him caught by Liton Das.

Marlon Samuels continued his slow and patient innings, knocking the ball around, he picked up two fours in the process of reaching 25 before Rubel Hossain had him caught by a backward-running Liton Das. WINDIES 127/6 in 39.2 overs. Roston Chase and Keemo Paul provided the most explosive and highest partnership of the WINDIES innings taking the team to defendable total. Paul struck 2-sixes, while Chase had one of his own as they combined for 51-runs together before Mustafizur Rahman removed both batsmen across 2 overs.

Kemar Roach remained on 5 not out and with him Oshane Thomas on 0 not out. WINDIES 195/9 in their 50 overs. Masharafe Mortaza finished with 3/30 while Mustafizur Rahman had 3/35.

196 required for victory, Bangladesh went after the small total fearlessly. Tamim Iqbal Liton Das opened the batting for the home team. Roston Chase, holding consistent line and length in his deliveries was rewarded with the first wicket, when he had Tamim caught by Bishoo for 12. Oshane Thomas the gentle giant, reminiscent of WINDIES pacers of the glory days, steamed in a scattered the stumps of Imrul Kayes for 4. Bangladesh 42/2 in 8.4 overs.

Just when Liton Das looked set to bring up another half-century and take his team home with Mushfiqur, Keemo Paul lit his stumps up, sending him back to the dugout for 41. Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan posted a 57-run partnership that saw some lofty blows from Shakib. He struck 4-fours on the way to 30 off 26 balls, but Rovman Powell introduced himself into the attack and struck the first delivery, he had Shakib caught behind of a slim edge.

Roston Chase returned in the dying stages of the match to pick up with the wicket of Soumya Sarkar for 19. Mushfiqur reached another half-century, together with 14 from Mahmudullah, the pair saw their team home to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday, December 11 in the second ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Windies cricket media release

