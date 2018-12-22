Lewis Blitz, Keemo fifer helps Windies seal drama-packed contest
Sat, Dec 22, '18
In a game that had plenty of action, drama and some controversy, the Windies struck down Bangladesh by a substantial margin of 50 runs to seal the three-match T20I rubber 2-1 in Dhaka. The hosts ended up with just 140 in their chase of 191. Evin Lewis (89 off 36 balls) was the architect of Windies' well-earned victory.
After the visitors collapsed from a position of strength to lose their last eight wickets for just 68 runs, Bangladesh were off to a rollicking start. The duo of Liton Das (43) and Soumya Sarkar stitched a stand of 43 in just 16 balls for the second wicket to lift the side to 65 for 1.
That short 16-ball phase turned out to be a roller-coaster journey for both teams. Liton, who got a reprieve early on, tonked Oshane Thomas for three sixes and two fours in the fourth over. However, the over bowled by Thomas also was marred by controversy. For the second time in that particular over, Tanvir Ahmed, the on field umpire, wrongly adjudged Thomas to have overstepped.
cricbuzz has the report