In a game that had plenty of action, drama and some controversy, the Windies struck down Bangladesh by a substantial margin of 50 runs to seal the three-match T20I rubber 2-1 in Dhaka. The hosts ended up with just 140 in their chase of 191. Evin Lewis (89 off 36 balls) was the architect of Windies' well-earned victory.

After the visitors collapsed from a position of strength to lose their last eight wickets for just 68 runs, Bangladesh were off to a rollicking start. The duo of Liton Das (43) and Soumya Sarkar stitched a stand of 43 in just 16 balls for the second wicket to lift the side to 65 for 1.