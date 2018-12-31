Richard Pybus set to become West Indies' head coach

Richard Pybus, West Indies' high performance director, has agreed to take up the role of head coach full-time, replacing the interim coach Nic Pothas. Pybus' contract, ESPNcricinfo understands, will effectively run until the 2019 Test series against India, which follows the ODI World Cup in England.

The position of West Indies head coach had been vacant since Stuart Law resigned from the position less than two years into his job. He left West Indies to take up a four-year contract with the English county team Middlesex. Originally the fielding coach, Pothas was made interim head coach for the recent tour of Bangladesh that followed Law's exit. West Indies lost Test and ODI series 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, and won the T20Is 2-1.

Pybus took over as high performance director in February, his role requiring him to work alongside selectors and coaches across all levels of the game in the Caribbean. He had previously served as West Indies' director of cricket from 2013 to the end of 2016, when he chose not to renew his contract.

Pybus' return to West Indies cricket wasn't welcomed by everyone. The former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes questioned the process of appointing him - "It would be great to ask the [CWI] president [Dave Cameron] about this appointment and when was this position advertised," he wrote in a Facebook post.

