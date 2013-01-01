PYBUS APPOINTED INTERIM HEAD COACH

CWI Press Release: St John’s, ANTIGUA – Richard Pybus has been appointed interim Head Coach of the WINDIES Men's team with immediate effect. He will lead the technical team for the upcoming visit of England, the Triangular Series in Ireland, the 2019 Cricket World Cup (CWC) and the visit of India in July and August.



“Meanwhile, the CWI Board of Directors have already approved a succession planning program for regional coaches and will simultaneously be conducting a regional search in order to appoint a long-term Head Coach for the WINDIES Men’s team from September 2019 onwards”.



Richard Pybus said “I am really looking forward to working with Jason and the Test and ODI teams, as well as Carlos and the T20I team, as we continue to build WINDIES cricket. We've got a great home series against England coming up. England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions. We then have an ODI Triangular Series against Ireland and Bangladesh in Dublin. Ireland will be looking to make a statement after missing out on CWC qualification and Bangladesh have beaten us home and away in our recent ODI series. The CWC is on the region's mind and we will be looking to use the England Series and Ireland Triangular to build into that.”



Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, says “Richard comes into the role with previous international experience having worked with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. Due to his current and previous involvement in CWI, he possesses a good working knowledge of both players and coaches as the team prepares for important home series against England and India with the 2019 World Cup to be played between those series.”



