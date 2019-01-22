Holder named on ICC Test team of the year.

The International Cricket Council today announced the men’s Test and ODI teams of the year with Virat Kohli named captain of both sides following a remarkable 2018 as batsman and skipper.The awards, which honour performances during a calendar year, saw the India captain Kohli walk into both sides which were selected by the ICC Voting Academy* comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters.

Kohli’s 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs saw him selected to both sides by every voting member of the Academy with the majority of them also opting to name him at the helm of each.

Kohli also ended 2018 as the top-ranked Test and ODI batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings while his side finished the year as the top-ranked side in Tests and number two behind England in ODIs.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand),

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka),

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt), 5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)

7. Jason Holder (Windies)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s ODI team of the year (in batting order):

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

2. Jonny Bairstow (England)

3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

10. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

