Dar and Amin lead Pakistan to consolation win

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) — A blistering half-century from Nida Dar and a three-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Anam Amin ensured that Pakistan avoided a whitewash by winning the third and final Twenty20 International against the West Indies at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium here yesterday.

Dar's knock of 53 from 40 balls helped propel the home side to their highest total of the three-match series, finishing on 150 for six from their 20 overs.

Amin then claimed three scalps, including that of Windies' danger batter Deandra Dottin, to restrict the visitors to 138 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

The West Indies entered the match already assured of clinching the series, after winning the first two matches.

Karishma Ramharack's double strike had initially put Pakistan on the back foot. She accounted for the wickets of opener Umaima Sohail (28) and Iram Javed for seven to reduce them to 80 for four in the 13th over.

But a 67-run partnership between Dar and Aliyah Riaz in seven overs wrestled the initiative away from the West Indies.

