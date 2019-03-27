FORMER HEAD COACH PHIL SIMMONS ACCEPTS APOLOGY FROM PRESIDENT SKERRITT

CWm Media Release: ST JOHN’s, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Mr. Phil Simmons are pleased to announce that both parties have come to an amicable resolution in the claim from Simmons’ dismissal as head coach in 2016.

This is the first action by President Ricky Skerritt and Vice President Dr. Kishore Shallow to fulfill their campaign promise from the 10 point “Cricket First” plan, to repair stakeholder relationships, particularly with former players.

At a meeting today between the two parties at Sandals Grande, Antigua, the new President Ricky Skerritt on behalf of CWI told Phil Simmons, “We would like to apologise to you for referring to your appointment as a “mistake”. Cricket West Indies did not make a mistake when we selected you as our Head Coach.”

President Skerritt added, “In my previous role as CWI Independent Director, I was involved in the interview panel that recruited Phil Simmons from a long list of competitors and he was the best candidate. Subsequently based on the results he produced on the field, he proved himself to be a very competent coach in his time with West Indies, winning the World T20 in 2016, and now currently with Afghanistan.”

In accepting this apology Mr. Phil Simmons said:

“My family and I are relieved that we have been able to finally close this matter, and I am pleased that it has been done so amicably. Following the election on the weekend I am more confident than I have ever been that the future of West Indies cricket is in good hands. I am a very proud West Indian and I hope that in the future I get the opportunity to try and help move our cricket forward again. I would like to offer my congratulations to President Skerritt and Vice-President Shallow.“

After the court hearing formalities in the Antigua Industrial Court on Tuesday, it was agreed that the settlement amount will remain confidential.

Cricket West Indies wishes Mr. Simmons continued success in his current Afghanistan Cricket role and all future endeavours.

