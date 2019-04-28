Russell hungry for West Indies return at World Cup

Andre Russell has represented West Indies in only a single one-day international since 2015 but his World Cup call-up was not surprising and the hard-hitting all-rounder is hungry to represent the Caribbean side again.

Contractual disputes between the players and Cricket West Indies have weakened the team for several years now with the frosty relations famously culminating in the 2014 tour of India being called off midway through the series.

There have been signs of a thaw recently, however, with a new leadership team in place at the board and the twice 50-over World Cup champions have included former captain Chris Gayle and Russell in their 15-man squad.

The 30-year-old Russell has been in blistering form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and possesses the highest strike rate of over 209 in the Twenty20 tournament while scoring 406 runs in 11 games.

