Record number of players enter CPL 2019 draft

The final list of players who have made themselves available for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League has been sent to teams ahead of the draft which will take place in London on 22 May 2019.

The number of players that have put their names forward for the draft has increased yet again in 2019, as has the number of countries from which the overseas players are from. A record 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the West Indies are available to be picked by the six Hero CPL teams. Included in the list are some of the best T20 players in the world with the likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Shakib al Hasan, Jofra Archer and JP Duminy putting their names forward along with Caribbean stars such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

Prior to the draft, each franchise will have the option to retain and/or acquire a maximum of six players, although there is no obligation to do so. The players they can potentially retain are as follows:

Minimum of three (3) West Indian players, a maximum of four (4)

Maximum of one (1) overseas player, reduced to none if four (4) West Indians retained

A Marquee Player whether retained or acquired

An ICC Americas Player, whether retained or acquired

All retentions will be announced during the live broadcast of the player draft which will be broadcast on the Hero CPL social media channels from 2pm GMT on 22 May.

Speaking about the player response to this year’s draft, Michael Hall, Hero CPL Tournament Operations Director, said: “The fact that so many players have registered for our draft is a testament to the stature of our league. Playing cricket in the Caribbean is something that all players look forward to, and the CPL combines that allure with a high standard of cricket. We expect that this year’s tournament will be no different.”

3 comments