Cricket West Indies and Cricket Canada to strengthen ties

ST, JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt welcomed Cricket Canada’s President Ranjit Saini to Antigua and paid tribute to the longstanding friendship between West Indies and Canada cricket.

President Saini was hosted at a dinner meeting by President Skerritt Monday night and he then met with CEO Johnny Grave Tuesday to update the existing Memorandum of Understanding, designed to strengthen partnerships between both cricket organizations.

The current partnership has seen teams from Canada participate in the CWI’s Men’s Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup, as well as the recent CWI Girls Under 19 Tournament held in Trinidad.

The Cricket Canada President also updated CWI on his organization’s plans for the upcoming second edition of the Global T20 Tournament and CricketFest, to be hosted in Toronto. Both CWI and Cricket Canada agreed to generate a new and expanded partnership in the forthcoming months, that will see more collaboration and participation of players and administrators in cricket, at CWI and Cricket Canada events.

President Skerritt expressed pleasure at the visit and welcomed the intended collaboration saying, “Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies have shared a productive and brotherly relationship within the ICC Americas system for many years. All concerned can be assured that this relationship can only get stronger.”

Presidents Skerritt and Saini also visited the CCG High Performance Centre and spent time with the West Indies Women’s team who were training in preparation for an upcoming overseas tour to Ireland and England.

